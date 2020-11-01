Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MONACA, Pa. (KDKA) — A man who was wanted for a shooting in the Borough of Monaca was arrested on Friday.
In July, the Monaca Police Department reported having an arrest warrant for Kelin Coleman.
On Friday, Coleman was located and arrested in a joint effort between:
- Monaca Police Department
- U.S. Marshal’s Service
- Pa. State Police
- Beaver Falls Police Department
Coleman is facing numerous charges including attempted homicide and aggravated assault.
You must log in to post a comment.