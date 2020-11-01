HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
Kelin Coleman was located and arrested on Friday.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MONACA, Pa. (KDKA) — A man who was wanted for a shooting in the Borough of Monaca was arrested on Friday.

In July, the Monaca Police Department reported having an arrest warrant for Kelin Coleman.

(Courtesy: Monaca Police Department)

On Friday, Coleman was located and arrested in a joint effort between:

  • Monaca Police Department
  • U.S. Marshal’s Service
  • Pa. State Police
  • Beaver Falls Police Department

Coleman is facing numerous charges including attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

 

