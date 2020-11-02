By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Baltimore Ravens say one of their players has tested positive for coronavirus one day after playing the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In a statement, the organization says they are following the NFL’s COVID-19 protocol, which includes contact tracing.

“We were informed early this morning that a Ravens player has tested positive for COVID-19. He immediately began to self-quarantine, and our organization is now in the NFL’s intensive protocol.

“In coordination with the league, we have started the process of contact tracing and are following the guidelines of intensive protocol.

“The health and safety of our players, staff and community continue to be our highest priority. We will continue to work closely with the NFL and our team doctors and will follow their guidance.”

Ravens’ cornerback Marlon Humphrey confirmed in a tweet that the player is himself, saying, “I got the Rona.”

ESPN NFL Nation Reporter Brooke Pryor reports that Humphrey played 53 snaps against the Steelers in Sunday’s game.

Humphrey is beginning the quarantining process.

The Steelers have released a statement, saying they will begin taking “precautionary measures at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.”

“This morning, the NFL informed us that a Baltimore Ravens player tested positive for COVID-19. Our results from Sunday’s testing have all come back negative.

“We will follow the NFL’s Intensive Protocols and take precautionary measures at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex to ensure the safety of our players, coaches and staff remain our highest priority.”

