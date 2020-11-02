CAMPAIGN 2020:Check out all the information Pa. voters need in KDKA's Election Guide!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania secretary of health says voting in person is safe to do on Election Day even though the number of new coronavirus cases continues to increase.

Doctor Rachel Levine says the key to a safe in-person voting experience is a COVID-19 kit. Health experts also suggest going to the polls late in the morning and bringing water, snacks and a chair.

“Your kit should include mask, a pen, hand sanitizer and the COVID Alert PA app on your phone,” Levine said.

Doctor Levine says much of the rise in coronavirus cases can be attributed to poor participation in contact tracing efforts.

