By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — UPDATE: As of 2:35 p.m. Sunday, the Biden Campaign announced that Lady Gaga would join Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden when they stop in Pittsburgh for several campaign events.

John Legend will be on the eastern side of the state with Kamala Harris.

The official itinerary for Joe Biden’s, Dr. Jill Biden’s, Kamala Harris’s and Doug Emhoff’s stops in Pennsylvania on Nov. 2 has been released by the Biden Campaign on Sunday.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will canvass in Beaver County and do a drive-in event with African American community members in Pittsburgh before holding an Election Night Eve drive-in event in Pittsburgh with Jill Biden. Lady Gaga will make an appearance at the Election Night Eve drive-in event.

Lady Gaga expressed her excitement in a tweet, saying she used to visit her grandma in Pittsburgh.

I AM SO EXCITED to be back in Pennsylvania! (Pittsburgh where I used to fly into to visit my grandma!). See you tomorrow at Joe’s rally! WE NEED EVERY VOTE PA – make a plan. This election depends on you! ❤️ #Biden #vote pic.twitter.com/K7WYuuoPrB — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 1, 2020

Jill Biden will canvass in Erie and will stop in Lawrence County and Allegheny County for get out the vote events and attend the Election Night Eve drive-in event.

According to the plans, Biden’s running mate, Kamala Harris, and Doug Emhoff will not make appearances in western Pennsylvania. Senator Harris will hold events in Luzerne County, Lehigh Valley and Philadelphia. Emhoff will visit Lancaster, Ephrata, Montgomery County and Bucks County.

