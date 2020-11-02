By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – On the last day before Election Day, both campaigns are making a final push in Pennsylvania. Former Vice President Joe Biden is making several stops in the Pittsburgh area.

Biden’s visit to western Pennsylvania began in Beaver County Monday afternoon, where supporters lined up to get into an event with Biden in the upper parking lot at the Community College of Beaver County.

Supporters are lining up to get into the event with VP @JoeBiden at the Community College of Beaver County. The event is set to kick off in the upper parking lot in about an hour. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/vvfwWyumiR — Nicole Ford (@NicoleFordTV) November 2, 2020

The motorcade arrived in Beaver County ahead of schedule for Biden to speak with union members and labor leaders.

In Beaver County he was scheduled to meet with union leaders at 2:40 p.m. His next stop is a meeting with the African-American community around 5:40 p.m. in Pittsburgh.

The motorcade has just arrived in Beaver County ahead of schedule for @JoeBiden to speak with union members and labor leaders. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/meCFK7i4a3 — Nicole Ford (@NicoleFordTV) November 2, 2020

KDKA’s Nicole Ford reports his speech was short and simple, focusing on jobs and the middle class. His message is to get out and vote and return any mail-in ballots.

Across the street from Biden’s event, a small group of President Trump supporters gathered.

There are a handful of @realDonaldTrump supporters on the side of the road in Beaver County outside former VP @JoeBiden event. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/OZo09At6Ja — Nicole Ford (@NicoleFordTV) November 2, 2020

Dr. Jill Biden will make several stops before meeting up with Joe Biden in the evening for a drive-in event that will feature Lady Gaga.

I AM SO EXCITED to be back in Pennsylvania! (Pittsburgh where I used to fly into to visit my grandma!). See you tomorrow at Joe’s rally! WE NEED EVERY VOTE PA – make a plan. This election depends on you! ❤️ #Biden #vote pic.twitter.com/K7WYuuoPrB — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 1, 2020

Both campaigns are turning their attention to Pennsylvania Monday, with President Trump including Biden’s hometown of Scranton as one of his stops.

Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence held a rally at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe late Monday morning. Senator Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff have plans in the eastern part of the state before meeting up for a drive-in event featuring John Legend in Philadelphia.

RELATED STORIES:

KDKA’s Nicole Ford and Royce Jones will have more on this story starting tonight at 4 p.m.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.