HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Gammage died of suffocation when suburban police officers applied severe pressure to his back and neck. 
Filed Under:Jonny Gammage, Local News, Local TV, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This year is the 25th anniversary of the death of Jonny Gammage.

An investigation revealed that Gammage suffocated when suburban police officers applied severe pressure to his back and neck.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The officers involved were cleared following two mistrials.

On Sunday, clergy and members of the community remembered Gammage on Route 51 where he died.

They asked for healing.

The service also marked the Feast of All Saints, a time to honor saints across many denominations.

Comments