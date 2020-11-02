Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This year is the 25th anniversary of the death of Jonny Gammage.
An investigation revealed that Gammage suffocated when suburban police officers applied severe pressure to his back and neck.
The officers involved were cleared following two mistrials.
On Sunday, clergy and members of the community remembered Gammage on Route 51 where he died.
They asked for healing.
The service also marked the Feast of All Saints, a time to honor saints across many denominations.
