By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – North Hills High School is going online-only after reporting its seventh active coronavirus case in the building.
The district says the high school is transitioning back to the virtual model, effective immediately, because another student tested positive for COVID-19. That student was last in school on Oct. 27, the district says.
The Allegheny County Health Department is handling the contact tracing.
When classes resume on Nov. 4, high school students will be learning online-only through the end of the week. High school activities are also canceled and will resume on Nov. 9.
According to the district, the Allegheny County Health Department says it’s safe to transition back to hybrid learning on Monday.
The district says there are no active cases in any other buildings.
You must log in to post a comment.