PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s going to be a busy day on the trail as the candidates and their running mates canvass the country attempting to grab every last vote.

Western Pennsylvania will be in the spotlight just hours before polls open.

Both candidates have made it no secret that Pennsylvania is considered a must-win state to get to the White House.

Both campaigns will make a final push for the state’s 20 electoral college votes.

President Trump will visit several battleground states, starting in Fayetteville, NC before going to Joe Biden’s hometown of Scranton, PA.

He’ll then head to Traverse City, MI. and Kenosha, WI. before finishing the day in Grand Rapids, MI

Vice President Mike Pence will be in Pennsylvania today.

He’ll start with a rally at 11:30 a.m. at the Arnold Palmer Airport in Latrobe before going to an afternoon rally in Erie.

The Biden/Harris campaign will be sorted around Pennsylvania today.

Joe Biden will be in Beaver County to meet with union leaders at 2:40 p.m., before meeting with the African-American community around 5:40 p.m. in Pittsburgh.

Dr. Jill Biden will make several stops before meeting up with Joe Biden in the evening for a drive-in event that will feature Lady Gaga.

Senator Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff will be in the Eastern part of the state before meeting up for a drive-in event featuring John Legend in Philadelphia.

On this day before the election, both sides are still fighting for every vote they can in the Keystone State.