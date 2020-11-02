By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A judge in Pennsylvania has been charged with sexually assaulting a 12-year-old boy.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced charges Monday against Perry County Magisterial District Judge Michael Schechterly. He is charged with unlawful contact with children, corruption of minors and indecent assault.

A release says concerns from the community led to an investigation by state police. Officials learned that Schechterly brought children into his district court office and home. The release says Schechterly made contact with children through a program in his church known as the Royal Rangers. He served as “Commander Mike.”

Officials say the investigation revealed that Schechterly allegedly sexually assaulted the boy at his residence in 2012.

“Serious allegations show this judge violated the trust that the citizens of Perry County placed in him by sexually abusing a little boy,” said Attorney General Shapiro in a release. “There may be other victims. If you have any information about Michael Schechterly, please call the Pennsylvania State Police hotline at 717-881-6937. We will hold the powerful and well-connected accountable to law just like everyone else. My office will investigate and prosecute anyone who abuses their authority to harm Pennsylvanians, no matter what position of power they may hold.”

The release says Schechterly was elected to serve as a magisterial district judge in 2011.