PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh businesses are preparing for possible vandalism and protests as election results come in.

Some business owners are boarding up their storefronts to protect their property. It is risky to board up the front of a business, but local store owners told KDKA’s Meghan Schiller that this election is ugly and they’d rather be safe than sorry.

One local contracting team started at 6 a.m. on Monday and finished an eight-hour day on the eve of Election Day.

“Some places, we were able to just screw the plywood right in. Other places, we had to put up two-by-fours and kind of stud up a wall,” said contractor Ethan Budzilek.

The crew plans to return Tuesday morning for more work.

“We saw another crew doing it up the road there. But so far, it’s kind of surprising how many people aren’t doing it. I’d expect a lot more, but we’ll see what happens with the election,” said Budzilek.

At The Headgear store on Forbes Avenue, owner Kenny Hu told KDKA’s Meghan Schiller that he isn’t taking any chances because back in May, looters broke into the store and ransacked his shop.

“Last time they broke in… I still saved the stone. … They used the stone and broke the door,” Hu said.

They took everything and he cannot afford for it to happen again.

“Because they already affected our business, but for safety, I keep it. I don’t want to take that off before Election Day,” he said.

The Burlington Coat Factory store in downtown Pittsburgh is also boarded up. A company communications team member released a statement, saying:

“In an abundance of caution, we are ensuring the safety and well-being of our customers and associates as that remains our top priority. This store continues to remain open and maintains its traditional operating hours.”

Pittsburgh police will patrol downtown with officers working 12-hour shifts. Police say it’ll be around-the-clock coverage for the entire week.

