By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s a treasured Pittsburgh holiday tradition; but this year, it’s coming back in a different form.
The annual Gingerbread House Competition will be virtual this year.
Anyone can enter – individuals, families, organizations, students and chefs.
To enter, all you have to do is upload a photo of your creation to PittsburghPa.gov/Gingerbread from Nov. 1-15. A panel of judges will then choose a winner.
Then, starting on Nov. 20, an online gallery will be posted of all the entries. The public can then cast their vote for the new “People’s Choice” award.
The Gingerbread House Competition and Display started in 2002.
For more information, click here.
Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
You must log in to post a comment.