CAMPAIGN 2020:Check out all the information Pa. voters need in KDKA's Election Guide!
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The price was a record for the rare T-206 card of the Pittsburgh Pirates great.
Filed Under:Baseball, Honus Wagner, MLB, Pittsburgh Pirates

RUNNEMEDE, N.J. (AP) — A Honus Wagner rookie baseball card has sold for more than $1.4 million.

The price was a record for the rare T-206 card of the Pittsburgh Pirates great, the highlight of the Goldin Auctions October Legends Auction.

Also fetching a record price was the basketball rookie card of Michael Jordan, which sold for more than $124,000.

Other notable sales included a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle baseball card that sold for more than $584,000 and a 1958 Pele card that topped $295,000, a record for a soccer card.

Several items from Cal Ripken Jr.’s personal collection netted $1.2 million, with the money going to the family foundation.

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments