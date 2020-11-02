PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Snow is coming to an end for places outside of the advisory areas as I am writing this.

While snow will pose little to no issues for most as they are heading out, you may be surprised at just how chilly it is due to strong wind speeds and cold temperatures.

In Pittsburgh, the temperature is hovering around 30 degrees for the morning, but the ‘feels like temperature’ is in the teens at times due to strong wind speeds.

Be prepared and make sure you bundle up as you are heading out the door.

Highs today should top 40 degrees, with today being the coldest day of the week.

While tomorrow morning’s temperatures will be close to this morning, wind speeds will be way down so it won’t feel as cold.

Tuesday highs will also be in the mid 50’s, so more than ten degrees warmer than today’s high temperatures.

The rest of the week is looking at highs back in the 60s to near 70 degrees.

