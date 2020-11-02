PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Welcome to NovemBRRRRRRRRRR!

Many in Western Pennsylvania and the Laurel Highlands started off the day waking up to the first snow of the season.

The flakes began to fly at 5 a.m. at Seven Springs Mountain Resort. The slopes received a dusting snow. The resort’s crew will begin snowmaking operations when sub-freezing temperatures remain consistent.

ICYMI: It snowed today ☃️ pic.twitter.com/yx7aIWjFKg — Seven Springs (@7SpringsPA) November 2, 2020

In Snowshoe, West Virginia, resort officials are reporting two inches of snow along the mountain’s summit. Snowshoe plans to open for the 2020-2021 winter season on Wednesday, Nov. 25, weather and other circumstances permitting of course.

Back here in Pittsburgh, KDKA Meteorologist Kristin Emery says we will have chilly temperatures today that are more than 10 degrees colder than normal. We’ll warm up to the lower 40s this afternoon under high pressure, and winds will gradually subside later tonight.

It’ll still be windy and cold most of this afternoon and this evening, but just wait until Tuesday for some relief.

Our cold snap is short-lived as temperatures rise into the 50s tomorrow with nothing but sunshine and light winds all during Election Day.

Sunshine abounds the rest of the week and we’ll be in the 60s by Wednesday (above normal temperatures) and we keep on rising into the upper-60s and near 70 for next weekend with sunshine every day.

All advisories have been cancelled for the Upper Ohio Valley Region. The remainder of the week will feature dry weather and moderating temperature. pic.twitter.com/lgVFaF7EpU — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) November 2, 2020

November is definitely starting off on a rollercoaster ride for temperatures.

