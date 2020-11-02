By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – For those that chose not to vote by mail and still want to cast their ballot in person, there are a few options on how to get there.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Election Day.
Those in need of a ride can get in touch with the Black Political Empowerment Project, or B-PEP, as part of its “Ride To The Polls” project.
You can call them too at 412-212-8775.
Other groups will offer free or discounted rides, including VEEM Pittsburgh, Take Action Mon Valley, The Black Vote Coalition, and Uber and Lyft.
Contact VEEM at 412-242-1998 ext, 203 and 204.
And you can get in touch with Take Action Mon Valley by calling 412-440-8268.
For more information, visit this link and scroll down to “What If I Need A Ride To The Polls?”
You must log in to post a comment.