By: KDKA-TV News Staff
AMBRIDGE (KDKA) — A staff member from Ambridge Area School District’s Highland Elementary School has tested positive for Coronavirus.
The school district announced the news on Sunday.
In a statement sent to the community, Dr. Joseph W. Pasquerilla said that confirmation of the positive test was received and the district has contacted the Rapid Response Team for their guidance.
The district announced it was taking its own safety measures while waiting for further guidance.
Beginning on Monday, all classes at the Highland Elementary School will be held virtually and all staff members from the school will work from home until further notice.
All other buildings in the district will remain open for students and staff and hybrid schedules will still be used for those buildings.
You must log in to post a comment.