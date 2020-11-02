Comments
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The University of Pittsburgh’s attempt to salvage what has become a disappointing college football season won’t include safety Paris Ford.
Coach Pat Narduzzi says Ford, a redshirt junior, has opted out of the Panthers’ final four games.
Ford had three picks and 45 tackles for the Panthers, who have dropped four straight following a 3-0 start heading into a visit to Florida State.
Ford’s is the second high-profile departure for Pitt’s defense.
Defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman, an All-American in 2019, decided over the summer to take the season off and prepare for the NFL draft.
