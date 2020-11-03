PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With 28.17% of precincts reporting, Republican Timothy DeFoor is holding a lead over Democrat Nina Ahmad in the race for Auditor General.

As of 10:34 p.m., DeFoor has 51.34% of the vote with roughly 947,000 votes while Ahmad has 44.36% of the votes with roughly 818,000 of results.

For comprehensive coverage of all things election-related in Pennsylvania, visit KDKA’s 2020 Election Guide.

For live results of all election races in Pennsylvania, visit KDKA’s 2020 General Election results page.

GO IN-DEPTH ON SOME KEY PA RACES:

• Attorney General: Josh Shapiro (D) vs. Heather Heidelbaugh (R)

• Auditor General: Nina Ahmad (D) vs. Timothy DeFoor (R)

• State Treasurer: Joe Torsella (D) vs. Stacy Garrity (R)

• U.S. House 17th District: Conor Lamb (D) vs. Sean Parnell (R)

• State Senate 37th District: Pam Iovino (D) vs. Devlin Robinson (R)

• State Senate 39th District: Kim Ward (R) vs. Tay Waltenbaugh (D)

• State House 16th District: Mike Kelly (R) vs. Kristy Gnibus (D)

• State House 28th District: Rob Mercuri (R) vs. Emily Skopov (D)

• State House 30th District: Lori Mizgorski (R) vs. Lissa Geiger Shulman (D)

• State House 44th District: Valerie Gaydos (R) vs. Michelle Knoll (D)

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

(TM and © Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)