By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Elections Court ordered a poll worker removed from a Pittsburgh precinct this Election Day for causing reported disturbances.

The worker was stationed at the Pittsburgh 4-10 and 4-11 polling place on Ellsworth Avenue in Shadyside.

According to a Allegheny County spokesperson, other poll workers reported the person was allegedly “causing a disturbance,” taking photos and videos and looking at ballots prior to them being scanned.

That person was later allowed to return to the polling location by the court.

In addition, there are reports that two poll watchers got into a fistfight in Sheraden and were removed from that polling place.

A court order was also issued for two poll watchers to be removed from a Penn Hills polling place for alleged voter intimidation. The watchers voluntarily left. Both denied any wrongdoing, an Allegheny County spokesperson said.

