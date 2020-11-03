CAMPAIGN 2020:Check out all the information Pa. voters need in KDKA's Election Guide!
The Allegheny Co. Health Dept issues a COVID-19 update at 11 a.m.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 150 new Coronavirus cases and three additional deaths.

Of the newly-reported cases, 95 are confirmed from 1,032 PCR tests. Fifty-five of the cases are probable with 20 from positive antigen tests.

New cases range in age from 10 months to 102 years with a median age of 39 years, according to the Health Department The dates of positive tests range from Oct. 24 to Nov. 2.

There have been 1,463 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began. Of all the hospitalized patients, 380 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 143 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The county-wide death toll has reached 437. The three newly reported deaths include one patient in their 70s, one in their 80s and another in their 90s. The dates of death ranged from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1.

There have been 16,210 total coronavirus cases among Allegheny County residents since the pandemic started.

Health officials say 222,499 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.

