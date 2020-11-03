PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It was dark, early and cold outside, but that did not stop voters from waiting in line outside of the Ross Township Municipal Building before the polls even opened.

“We’re seniors. We wanted to get in and get out before the crowd gets here, so we came early,” voter Mary Panza said.

“Get it done. Just get it done and do the civic duty,” voter Dan Haas said.

He was first in line. He showed up at 6 a.m.

“I voted in every election since I was 18. So keep the record going,” Haas said.

Before the doors opened, a line began to form and eventually made its way around the building.

That’s not the only polling place that appeared to have a strong voter turnout. The Christ Episcopal Church was busy.

“Before the polls were even open, there were lines wrapped around the corner, each corner of the building,” Allegheny County Councilwoman Bethany Hallam said.

Hallam also addressed some of the issues voters and workers encountered Tuesday morning.

“Some polling places ran out of provisional ballots early this morning and we’re not even a couple of hours into Election Day, and folks were running out of ballots,” she said.

She says she hopes those issues that are being worked on don’t discourage people from voting.

“We got ‘I Voted’ stickers to make sure that you can show everyone that you cast your vote today to participate in democracy,” Hallam said.

