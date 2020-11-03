PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The race for Attorney General has Josh Shapiro in the lead, with almost a quarter of precincts reporting.

As of 10:12 p.m. Tuesday with 22.75% of precincts reporting, Democrat Josh Shaprio had 51.23% of the vote with roughly 751,000 votes. Republican Heather Heidelbaugh had 46.09% with roughly 676,000 votes.

