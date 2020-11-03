ELECTION RESULTS:Follow The Results And Projections In Pennsylvania
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
With 18% reporting, Conor Lamb holds a 60%-39% lead over challenger Conor Lamb.
Filed Under:2020 Election, Campaign 2020, Conor Lamb, Local News, Local TV, Sean Parnell, U.S. House District 17

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With 18% of the vote in, Rep. Conor Lamb is leading challenger Sean Parnell 60%-39%.

So far, 117 of 628 precincts have reported and Rep. Lamb has a 41,997-27,894 vote lead over Sean Parnell.

Allegheny County has reported 85 of 491 precincts, Beaver County has reported 32 of 129 precincts, and no precincts in Butler County have reported.

 

For comprehensive coverage of all things election-related in Pennsylvania, visit KDKA’s 2020 Election Guide.

For live results of all election races in Pennsylvania, visit KDKA’s 2020 General Election results page.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

(TM and © Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments