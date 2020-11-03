PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With 18% of the vote in, Rep. Conor Lamb is leading challenger Sean Parnell 60%-39%.
So far, 117 of 628 precincts have reported and Rep. Lamb has a 41,997-27,894 vote lead over Sean Parnell.
Allegheny County has reported 85 of 491 precincts, Beaver County has reported 32 of 129 precincts, and no precincts in Butler County have reported.
For comprehensive coverage of all things election-related in Pennsylvania, visit KDKA’s 2020 Election Guide.
For live results of all election races in Pennsylvania, visit KDKA’s 2020 General Election results page.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
(TM and © Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.