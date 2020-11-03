PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In the City of Pittsburgh Tuesday morning, voters were out early to cast their ballots.

It was a steady stream of people coming in and out of the PPG Paints Arena to vote. In Hill District, KDKA saw it was a little less busy, but people were taking the time to visit their polling place on Election Day.

“You need your voice to be heard,” Jack Boccelli said as he waited to vote.

“You can’t complain if you don’t vote,” a voter, who didn’t want to be identified, said.

Before the polls opened at Ebenezer Baptist Church in the Hill District, voters were lined up. When the doors opened, it was a bit slow, but started moving quicker as the morning went on.

“Took me five minutes; it was easy,” the anonymous voter said after casting her ballot.

She never misses an election. She got her mail-in ballot yesterday, but felt it would be easier to vote in person and surrendered it at the polls.

“People died for us to vote. I vote every time. I don’t care what it is. I vote,” she said.

Not more than a 10-minute drive away was the St. Benedict the Moor School.

Allegheny County election leaders said it was delayed in opening, but was running just fine later, according to voters.

But it was the home of the Pittsburgh Penguins that saw a busy line as the sun rose this morning.

“I think it’s pretty encouraging. Although, I opted to not vote by mail-in ballot and do it in person, I think it was very important. I feel it’s a pretty big turnout,” Jacodi Kirk, of Pittsburgh, said.

“I don’t think it will take too long. It’s only kind of long cause people are six-feet apart, as they should be,” Boccelli said.

Because of the pandemic, most voters were wearing masks and keeping their distance to prevent spread of coronavirus.

“You have to. You really have to. If you haven’t voted yet, you need to be here today,” Boccelli said.

The polls will remain open until 8 p.m.

