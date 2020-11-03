Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HAMPTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A home in Hampton Township sustained significant damage when a fire ripped through the structure Tuesday evening.
The fire was first reported just after 8 p.m. along Cramlington Drive.
Images from the scene show one side of the home completely burned as firefighters work to put out hotspots.
Crews have not yet said what sparked the fire.
No injuries were reported.
