By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you are looking for something to do with the kids as the weather turns colder, the Heinz History Center has an offer.
Kids 17 and younger can visit the History Center and Fort Pitt Museum for free all month long.
This includes admission to the Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum.
All the facilities are taking precautions for the coronavirus.
Tickets are available on-site.
For more information, visit their website here.
