PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania is playing a very big role in this election — with both candidates making last-minute stops vying for voters.

The nation will be watching closely as the results come in from our state.

Tuesday morning, people will make their way to polling places to cast their ballots.

Some may even see lines grow before the doors open at 7:00 a.m.

And as for the Biden campaign, their final push was made right here in Pittsburgh.

There was a drive-in rally featuring Lady Gaga near Heinz Field on Monday evening.

Governor Tom Wolf kicked off the event.

Lady Gaga is backing former Vice President Biden and encouraging people to hit the polls.

Earlier in the day, Biden’s visit to Western Pennsylvania began in Beaver County Monday afternoon, where supporters lined up to get into an event at the Community College of Beaver County.

He spoke with union members and labor leaders. His speech focused on jobs and the middle class.

He also addressed a big topic in Pennsylvania — fracking.

He said he won’t ban fracking but rather ban the incentives that are sending jobs overseas.

Biden then went to Lexington Technology Park in Homewood.

He used diversity as one of his main strategies to persuade voters, just hours before Election Day.

“Folks, it’s time to stand up and take back our democracy. We can do this. We can be better than what we’ve been. We can be who we are at our best, the United States of America,” Biden said.

It was April of last year when Biden kicked off his campaign right here in Pittsburgh.

He closed it in the same city last night.

Polls in Pennsylvania will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.

