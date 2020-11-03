Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man will spend time behind bars in the shooting death of his landlord.
This summer Michael Wolf pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and possessing instruments of crime in the death of Matthew Khoury. A spokesperson with the Allegheny County DA’s office Wolf’s said it was a general plea with no agreement to sentencing.
Wolf admitted to shooting Khoury at a house on Kincaid Avenue in Garfield in July of 2019. He’d been renting a room in Khoury’s house and the two argued over rent prior to the shooting.
At a hearing on Tuesday before Judge Edward Borkowski, a judge sentenced Wolf to 6 1/2 to 13 years in state prison.
