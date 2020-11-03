PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Incumbent Rep. Mike Kelly is holding a 62%-37% lead over Democrat Kristy Gnibus, with 24% of the vote reporting.
109 of 444 precincts have reported, with Republican incumbent Rep. Mike Kelly holding a 51,137-230,496 lead.
Butler County is reporting 2 of 62 precincts, Erie County is reporting 41 of 149 precincts, Mercer County is reporting 23 of 90 precincts, and Lawrence County is reporting 43 of 75 precincts.
Meanwhile, Crawford County has reported no precincts as of 10:00 p.m.
