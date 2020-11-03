Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) – McKeesport police are asking for help finding a missing man who they say is endangered.
Steven Humphreys disappeared on Oct. 4 around 7 p.m., McKeesport police say.
According to police, he has a medical history and hasn’t taken his medication for three weeks. They believe he may be in the downtown area of McKeesport.
They describe him as a white male who is 6 feet and 10 inches tall.
Anyone who sees him is asked to call the McKeesport police at 412-675-5015 or call 911.
