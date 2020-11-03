CAMPAIGN 2020:Check out all the information Pa. voters need in KDKA's Election Guide!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) – McKeesport police are asking for help finding a missing man who they say is endangered.

Steven Humphreys disappeared on Oct. 4 around 7 p.m., McKeesport police say.

According to police, he has a medical history and hasn’t taken his medication for three weeks. They believe he may be in the downtown area of McKeesport.

They describe him as a white male who is 6 feet and 10 inches tall.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call the McKeesport police at 412-675-5015 or call 911.

