By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 2,875 new cases of Coronavirus and 32 additional deaths.

According to the Health Department, this is the highest daily increase of cases since the pandemic began.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 214,871 since Monday’s report, according to the state’s data.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have had cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days, between Oct. 27 and Nov. 2, is 259,898 with 16,301 positive cases, the Health Department says. There were 39,561 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m. Monday.

The statewide death toll has risen to 8,855.

There are 2,354,346 patients across the state who have tested negative for the virus to date.

Of those who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is:

• Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

• Approximately 2% are ages 5-12;

• Approximately 5% are ages 13-18;

• Nearly 14% are ages 19-24;

• Nearly 36% are ages 25-49;

• Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and

• Nearly 21% are ages 65 or older.

The state Health Department numbers show there are 26,500 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 5,725 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 32,225 cases. Out of the total deaths across Pennsylvania, state officials say 5,816 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 12,595 of the state’s total cases are in healthcare workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

