By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Four young people are in custody and law enforcement is looking for a fifth juvenile after investigators say they allegedly stolen the vehicle of a poll worker Tuesday morning in Pittsburgh.

According to Allegheny County officials, important election materials were still inside the vehicle when it was taken. The incident delayed the opening of the Pittsburgh 05-05 polling place.

Investigators say the vehicle belonged to the precinct’s Judge of Elections.

Inside, was a suitcase containing election materials, including the poll book, the keys need to open the ballot marking device and scanner and other paperwork and materials.

It did not contain any ballots.

Law enforcement did recover that suitcase. The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office took it into their custody.

All five people in the car are believed to be juveniles.

