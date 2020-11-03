By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The 14-year-old niece of an Allegheny County Judge of Elections is facing charges after investigators say she stole her aunt’s vehicle with an elections suitcase inside of it.

According to Allegheny County officials, important election materials were inside that suitcase when the car was taken. The incident delayed the opening of the Pittsburgh 05-05 polling place this morning.

Investigators say the vehicle was stolen Monday night in the Hill District and spotted this morning by a Allegheny County sheriff’s deputy in Beltzhoover. The sheriff’s deputy chased the vehicle until five people bailed out, all believed to be juveniles.

Four were captured on foot and the fifth is still at large.

The suitcase was eventually recovered in McKees Rocks.

“From the information we have now, we believe it was a 14-year-old girl who stole a car and her and friends were riding around in it,” Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Kevin Kraus said. “They picked up more friends, ran out of room, and threw the box in an alleyway in McKees Rocks.”

The suitcase contained the poll book, the keys need to open the ballot marking device and scanner and other paperwork and materials.

It did not contain any ballots.

So far, the 14-year-old girl and the 16-year-old who was driving the car have been charged. They face counts of theft and tampering with evidence.