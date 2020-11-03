CAMPAIGN 2020:Check out all the information Pa. voters need in KDKA's Election Guide!
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Election Day is looking fantastic when it comes to the weather.

Highs today will be in the mid-50’s with morning lows down in the mid-30’s.

Wind speeds are near 10 mph this morning, coming in out of the west with a slight southerly movement.

There won’t be a cloud in the sky at times today, with high pressure continuing to move in and keeping us sunny through midweek.

Looking ahead, the next seven days in Pittsburgh are expected to be dry.

