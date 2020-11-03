PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — According to CNN, over 99 million people in the United States have already voted — a record-breaking total.

We’re expecting to see long lines at polling locations today as well.

In just a few hours, voters will start lining up ahead of when polls open at 7:00 a.m.

Both candidate’s campaigns have said Pennsylvania is a must-win state and are hoping for a victory.

Senior administrators say President Donald Trump plans to host his election party at the White House.

It’s believed about 400 people have been invited but not all are expected to attend.

The party is expected to take place on the State Floor, including the East Room.

It’s unclear if the president will visit any other events tonight.

This comes after a day where the President barnstormed around several battleground states.

He went to North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin — all battleground states the President feels he needs to secure a second term.

“Get your friends, get your family, get your neighbors, get your coworker, grab your boss by the tie and say come on boss, get out and vote,” President Trump said on Monday.

Vice President Mike Pence was in Latrobe on Monday where he made the push for supporters to vote.

He says the stakes have never been higher.

Polls in Pennsylvania will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.

