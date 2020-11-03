By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SEVEN SPRINGS (KDKA) — Seven Springs Mountain Resort, Hidden Valley Resort, and Laurel Mountain will be holding a job fair where they are seeking to hire more than 1,000 full-time, part-time, and season workers for the upcoming upcoming winter season.
The job fair will be held on Saturday, November 7 from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m at Seven Springs Mountain Resort.
“The first snowfall marks the coming of another exciting winter season with a great team,” said Lauri Jones, Executive Director of Operations. “The community and culture at Seven Springs, Hidden Valley and Laurel Mountain is something you can find nowhere else and our unique perks set our resorts apart in creating a wonderful place to work. Join us this winter as a resort professional for the adventure of your life!”
Available positions include winter operations such as:
- snowmakers
- lift operators
- snowcat operators
- ski and snowboard instructors
- snow tubing attendants
- ski rental attendants.
Hotel and food and beverage positions include
- housekeeping
- front desk agents
- cooks
- dishwashers
- servers
- bartenders
- resort security
- massage therapists
Candidates attending the job fair are encouraged to apply in advance.
Wearing a mask and exercising social distancing will also be required.
Candidates who cannot attend the job fair can also view available positions online or visit the Human Resources department, which is open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Applicants can also call (800) 452-2223, ext. 7930, for more information.
You must log in to post a comment.