TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Antonio Brown has been activated from the reserve/suspended list and is set to practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the first time.
The Bucs signed the former Pittsburgh, Oakland and New England receiver last week and expect him to practice Wednesday and make his debut with his new team when Tampa Bay host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday night.
Brown was suspended for the first eight games of the season for multiple violations of the NFL’s personal conduct policy.
