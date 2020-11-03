By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WHITNEY, Pa. (KDKA) — At least one polling location in Westmoreland County was down early on Election Day because the vote counting machine was not working.

It happened right as the polls were opening at the Whitney Fire Hall. The Whitney community is near Latrobe.

Workers gave voters the choice — wait until it was fixed or leave your ticket for a worker to scan.

“Some people were okay with it,” Westmoreland County voter Denise Cornelius said. “That we could print the ticket out, but that the workers could scan our votes in. Scan our ticket once the machines got fixed.”

Voters who waited for the machine to be fixed say they were there for about an hour.

Things are now back up and running smoothly.

For comprehensive coverage of all things election-related in Pennsylvania, visit KDKA’s 2020 Election Guide.

For live results of all election races in Pennsylvania, visit KDKA’s 2020 General Election results page.