PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In just hours, ballot counters will be back at it at the Allegheny County Elections warehouse.

Tuesday evening, staff members noticed their precinct information was not loading quickly or correctly.

Overnight, they decided to suspend the scanning and start it back up later this morning.

At last check, 348,485 mail-in ballots have been returned. Of those, 173,068 were scanned and uploaded.

About 29,000 will be reviewed manually through the Return Board process.

The remaining 146,537 ballots will be scanned this morning.

According to the county, when they noticed an issue on Tuesday night, they updated their system every 15 minutes.

They even tried troubleshooting and conducting numerous tests.

During that time, workers remained busy separating, extracting, and flattening ballots.

All of the ballots are secured in the warehouse, where County Police have been patrolling the facility. The building is also under 24-hour surveillance.

Staff members are expected to return to the facility at 10:00 a.m. and will resume scanning ballots soon after that.