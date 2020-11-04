By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BEAVER, Pa. (KDKA) – Beaver County, which started counting mail-in ballots Wednesday morning, said about 17% of ballots had been scanned as of noon.

As of 12:35 p.m., Beaver County officially scanned 5,000 of its nearly 30,000 mail-in ballots. The process, which started at 8:30 a.m., is a little slow because of the scanners and having to open two envelopes, KDKA’s Nicole Ford reports.

Beaver County commissioners say about 17% of the ballots have been scanned. Former Vice President Biden has 3,765 of those votes and President Donald Trump has 1,105.

While Beaver County waited to count mail-in ballots, counties like Butler and Allegheny started yesterday. Both counties put those counts on pause overnight — Butler because of a scanner malfunction, Allegheny to give workers a break.

Statewide as of late Wednesday morning, Gov. Wolf and Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar echoed their call that counting all ballots in Pennsylvania could take days.

“We are exactly where we said we would be,” Boockvar said.

She says the state is approaching 50% in the mail-in ballot count; however, there are still millions left to tally.

