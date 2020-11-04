BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — Mail-in ballot counting resumed in Butler County Wednesday morning after a scanner malfunctioned on Election Day. Currently, about 50% of those ballots are counted.

They hope to get all the mail-in ballots they received by 8 p.m. Tuesday counted by tonight. Then, they have to wait for any other ballots that were postmarked by 8 p.m. on Election Day to arrive by Friday at 5 p.m. and count them.

According to the Chairperson of the Butler County Commissioners Leslie Osche, the scanner that malfunctioned can tally about 3,000 ballots an hour.

The machine they had to use in its place was tallying about 1,000 an hour. They have other smaller machines tallying today, and hope to have a replacement for their top scanner at some point soon.

Last night, they finished after they scanned all the ballots they had already opened.

Osche is asking for patience while they count the vote.

“Your vote will be counted in Butler County. I think all three of our Board of Elections, also the Board of Commissioners, we were together all day yesterday, never left each other’s sides. Bound and determined from the beginning of this process to make sure no voter was left feeling disenfranchised in any capacity,” Osche said.

Right now, we don’t know when that new scanner is set to arrive.

As for results, we will keep you updated as ballots are counted and continue to arrive until that Friday deadline of 5 p.m.

