PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Butler County had to stop counting ballots on Tuesday night due to some issues.
They stopped counting mail-in ballots for the night but will resume Wednesday morning at 8:30 a.m.
According to the Butler County Board of Elections, a scanner was having mechanical issues.
This is causing a delay in counting ballots.
Election leaders say that scanner had been working non-stop all day before the slowdown.
KDKA is told that this is only impacting mail-in ballots.
About 50% of those mail-in and absentee ballots have been counted so far.
A certified scanner technician was at the Election Bureau while ballots were counted Tuesday night.
At 11:00 p.m. the county decided to call it a night.
A second machine is being brought in Wednesday morning to help expedite the counting process.
