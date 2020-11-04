PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Butler County had to stop counting ballots on Tuesday night due to some issues.

They stopped counting mail-in ballots for the night but will resume Wednesday morning at 8:30 a.m.

According to the Butler County Board of Elections, a scanner was having mechanical issues.

This is causing a delay in counting ballots.

Election leaders say that scanner had been working non-stop all day before the slowdown.

KDKA is told that this is only impacting mail-in ballots.

About 50% of those mail-in and absentee ballots have been counted so far.

A certified scanner technician was at the Election Bureau while ballots were counted Tuesday night.

At 11:00 p.m. the county decided to call it a night.

A second machine is being brought in Wednesday morning to help expedite the counting process.