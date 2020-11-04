Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh voters were asked whether or not to give the city’s Citizen Police Review Board more authority over police investigations.
The referendum, among there things would force an officer under investigation to cooperate with the board of face termination.
Last month, the executive director of the Pittsburgh Citizen Police Review Board was in favor of it.
“You don’t have an option. If the board is investigating, if someone has filed a complaint against you, you have an obligation as a police officer to stand up and confront it and deal with it,” said Beth Pittinger.
