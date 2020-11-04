PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With 85% of the vote in, Rep. Conor Lamb is trailing challenger Sean Parnell 57%-42%.
Parnell has a 176,754 to 133,196 vote lead over Rep. Lamb.
The Lamb campaign has told KDKA’s Meghan Schiller that he would not make a statement Tuesday night as the race is too soon to tell.
NEW: Congressman Conor Lamb’s campaign team tells me they won’t be making any statement tonight regarding the race in the 17th District. It’s just too soon to tell and too many votes are still out there. The stage will stay up. They’ll reconvene in the morning. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/qKylO4RoBa
— MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) November 4, 2020
