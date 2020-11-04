ELECTION RESULTS:Follow The Results And Projections In Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With 85% of the vote in, Rep. Conor Lamb is trailing challenger Sean Parnell 57%-42%.

Parnell has a 176,754 to 133,196 vote lead over Rep. Lamb.

The Lamb campaign has told KDKA’s Meghan Schiller that he would not make a statement Tuesday night as the race is too soon to tell.

