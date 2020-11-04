ELECTION RESULTS:Follow The Results And Projections In Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Republican Rob Mercuri has won the race in State House District 28 over Democrat Emily Skopov.

With 100% of the vote in, Mercuri has won the race with 18,962 votes.

This was the race to replace former Speaker Mike Turzai.

