The race between Joe Biden and Donald Trump in Pa. is too close to call.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden spoke early Wednesday morning, saying that his campaign feels good about where things stand and that he feels he is going to win Pennsylvania.

He praised his supporters, saying that their patience was commendable.

Biden continued to speak about the patience of voters, saying that his campaign believes he is on track to win the election.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

While referencing states that are currently still in play like Arizona, Michigan, and Wisconsin, when Biden spoke about Pennsylvania, he said ‘It’s going take time to count the votes, but we’re going to win Pennsylvania’

“I talked to the folks in Philly, Allegheny County, Scranton,” Biden added. “And they’re really encouraged by the turnout and what they see.”

