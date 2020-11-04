Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Highland Park area.
Police say officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert for multiple shots fired in the 5700 block of Jackson Street just before 8:10 p.m. on Wednesday. Police found a man shot inside the driver’s seat of a vehicle.
Officials say he was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other victims on the scene.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.