By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Highland Park area.

Police say officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert for multiple shots fired in the 5700 block of Jackson Street just before 8:10 p.m. on Wednesday. Police found a man shot inside the driver’s seat of a vehicle.

Officials say he was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other victims on the scene.

