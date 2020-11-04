Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Incumbent Rep. Mike Kelly is holding a 67%-32% lead over Democrat Kristy Gnibus, with 75% of the vote reporting.
Republican incumbent Rep. Mike Kelly is holding a 176,569 to 86,052 lead.
