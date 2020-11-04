ELECTION RESULTS:Follow The Results And Projections In Pennsylvania
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:2020 Election, Campaign 2020, Kristy Gnibus, Local News, Local TV, Mike Kelly, PA 16th District

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Incumbent Rep. Mike Kelly is holding a 67%-32% lead over Democrat Kristy Gnibus, with 75% of the vote reporting.

Republican incumbent Rep. Mike Kelly is holding a 176,569 to 86,052 lead.

For comprehensive coverage of all things election-related in Pennsylvania, visit KDKA’s 2020 Election Guide.

For live results of all election races in Pennsylvania, visit KDKA’s 2020 General Election results page.

(TM and © Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments