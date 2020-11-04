Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MT. LEBANON, Pa. (KDKA) – Mt. Lebanon High School is temporarily closing after a student and employee tested positive for coronavirus.
The district says in a letter that the high school will be going online-only Thursday and Friday. The school will also be closed to afterschool activities until Monday.
The employee was last at work on Nov. 2, and the student was last in the building on Oct. 30.
The district says the Allegheny County Health Department determined the high school needed to close. The rest of the schools will stay open and follow their regular schedule.
If any other cases are reported, there might be an extension of the closure, the district says.
