HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 2,795 new cases of Coronavirus and 35 additional deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 217,666 since Tuesday’s report, according to the state’s data.

Daily increases are now the highest they have ever been since the start of the pandemic.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have had cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days, between Oct. 28 and Nov. 3, is 277,017 with 16,425 positive cases, the Health Department says. There were 49,087 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., Nov. 2.

Health Department officials say this is a record high number of PCR test results reported to the department.

The statewide death toll has risen to 8,890.

There are 2,374,265 patients across the state who have tested negative for the virus to date.

Of those who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is:

• Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

• Approximately 2% are ages 5-12;

• Approximately 5% are ages 13-18;

• Nearly 14% are ages 19-24;

• Nearly 36% are ages 25-49;

• Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and

• Nearly 21% are ages 65 or older.

The state Health Department numbers show there are 26,721 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 5,753 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 32,474 cases. Out of the total deaths across Pennsylvania, state officials say 5,851 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 12,663 of the state’s total cases are in healthcare workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

